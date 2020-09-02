Share:

ISLAMABAD-Beyonce has sent pal Katy Perry a stunning bouquet of flowers to celebrate the birth of her newborn daughter Daisy Dove. The Roar hit-maker, 35, welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom recently. And Katy revealed to her Instagram Story that Beyonce, 38, had gifted her a bouquet of flowers to celebrate the birth. She wrote: ‘Ily [I love you] @beyonce’. The stunning white floral arrangement included stems of orchards, tulips and roses to name a few. Katy included the gift card, which read: ‘Congratulations to the new addition to your family! Beyonce.’

Beyonce ordered the flowers through luxury floral and event designer to the stars, Mark’s Garden, with prices for the stunning bouquets starting at $250. Mark’s Garden has worked with several celebrities in the past, with their celebrity clients including Katy, Madonna and Justin and Hailey Bieber. The company has also worked with star-studded events such as the Oscars and Golden Globes.