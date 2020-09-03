Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 10 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 297,014. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,328.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 424 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 129,827 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,983 in Punjab, 36,340 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,689 in Islamabad, 12,935 in Balochistan, 2,305 in Azad Kashmir and 2,935 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,415 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,205 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 143 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 64 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,684,252 coronavirus tests and 21,744 in last 24 hours. 281,925 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 585 patients are in critical condition.