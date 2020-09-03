Share:

The supply of petroleum products was suspended countrywide on Thursday after a massive fire erupted at an oil terminal at Kemari.

According to the details from rescue officials, at least four endured severe injuries during as fire erupted at the terminal. The flames were stopped from spreading further after nine fire brigade vehicles participated in the extinguishing process.

Pakistan Navy officials, along with Rangers personnel, participated extinguishing the fire.

Following the incident, the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association suspended petroleum supply till the situation improved.

“We have suffered a lot from the fire,” said Vice Chairman Oil Tankers Association Shams Shahwani, adding that the next course of action would be decided after the fire is fully controlled.

At present, all the vehicles have been removed from the vicinity of the engulfed oil terminal, Shahwani added.

According to Rangers officials, water board hydrants and more fire brigade vehicles have been called to assist in dousing the flames.

The road leading to Kemari has been closed for traffic and vehicles are being diverted from the ICI Bridge to an alternative route.