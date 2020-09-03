Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s (PTI), Central Dep­uty Secretary General Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag on Wednesday said ‘Defence Day’ was a reminder of everlast­ing determination and bravery of our martyrs and “Ghaizis”. Talking to media in connection with ‘Defence Day’, he said that political and military leadership had shown exemplary solidarity to eradicate the menace of terror­ism which was a bright chapter in the history of the country. “The undying spirit of na­tional defence was still present in the nation and armed forces”, he said. This day com­memorates sacrifices of the 1965’s war he­roes, when our brave armed forces defended the country’s borders and inflicted humiliat­ing defeat to enemy, he added. He said the whole nation was pay­ing tribute to the mar­tyred soldiers and “Ghazis” who laid their lives for the country be­sides returning unde­feated. Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag said that Defence Day would be commemorated with unprecedented zeal and zest in Balochistan.