QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI), Central Deputy Secretary General Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag on Wednesday said ‘Defence Day’ was a reminder of everlasting determination and bravery of our martyrs and “Ghaizis”. Talking to media in connection with ‘Defence Day’, he said that political and military leadership had shown exemplary solidarity to eradicate the menace of terrorism which was a bright chapter in the history of the country. “The undying spirit of national defence was still present in the nation and armed forces”, he said. This day commemorates sacrifices of the 1965’s war heroes, when our brave armed forces defended the country’s borders and inflicted humiliating defeat to enemy, he added. He said the whole nation was paying tribute to the martyred soldiers and “Ghazis” who laid their lives for the country besides returning undefeated. Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag said that Defence Day would be commemorated with unprecedented zeal and zest in Balochistan.
Staff Reporter
September 03, 2020
