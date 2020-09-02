Share:

Islamabad -Capital Development Authority is consistent with its solid measures to boost construction industry in Islamabad. For this purpose, Design Vetting Committee of Capital Development Authority is holding meetings on regular basis with short intervals. In this context, Design Vetting Committee held its latest meeting at CDA Headquarters on Tuesday. Member Planning and Design CDA chaired the meeting. Other relevant senior officers of the Authority also attended the meeting.

The Design Vetting Committee discussed 10 requests for approval of building designs. The Committee approved seven designs during subject meeting. Approval for designs of three buildings was deferred due to technical shortcomings. The approved design proposals include of five buildings in Gulberg Greens, one building in OPF Valley Zone V and one building to be constructed on Simly Dam Road.

Simultaneously, Capital Development Authority is taking a variety of steps for uplift of construction industry in line with policy of the government for promotion of construction industry in the country. Capital Development Authority is in contact with representatives of builder, investor and business community to address their issues in prompt manners. Recently meetings were held by CDA Administration with delegations of Association of Builders and Developers, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Traders Unions. CDA announced a number of relief measures for builders as result of these meetings.