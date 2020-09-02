Share:

ISLAMABAD-EsraBilgic has been highly praised for her role of Halime in drama series Dirilis Ertugrul. She is playing the lead role and has been appreciated for her acting skills. Pakistanis are obsessed with it, from its story to its characters, everything is loved by them. On the other hand, many extra people trolled her for not wearing covered clothes and scolded her for wearing short clothes whenever she uploads her personal pictures on social media. However, she kept on ignoring all the hate comments. Recently, she posted a picture in a white suit and once again she received the same hate comments. One of them commented, “Please don’t wear such dresses Halima Baji, not good.”

This time EsraBilgic didn’t stay silent and gave a befitting response. She wrote, “Let me give you a little advice: Don’t follow me. Thank you.”