ISLAMABAD-Excise and Taxation department of Islamabad has decided to register vehicles at the showroom before delivery of the vehicle to the customer.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the customers at their doorstep. Now the customers will not have to come to the Excise Office for registration of their vehicle, rather, the ETO officials will help them register their vehicle at the showroom. According to Bilal Azam, Director Excise, Islamabad, the step would help save time and energy of the customers. According to the officials, he held a meeting with vehicle dealers at his office and apprised them about the decision.

The Excise Office has taken a number of steps in the recent months to facilitate the customers. Few months back, it introduced an app for the capital city residents to register and transfer their vehicles from home.

The vehicle owners submit their own and vehicle’s details on the application. The owner can also call the department and give a time for a physical inspection of the vehicle and its documents at home. Department staff will visit the house and deliver a registration plate to the owner after the inspection. The registration fee can also be submitted online or at a bank. Approximately 3,000 people visit the Excise and Taxation Office every day.

Few months later, the Excise and Taxation department asked registered vehicle owners to pay their token tax at any e-sahulat centre of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to avoid long queues. The measure was announced to facilitate the residents.