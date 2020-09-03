Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has strongly denounced the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French Magazine Charlie Hebdo.

In a statement on Thursday, he said these caricatures have hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world.

He said Pakistan has conveyed its concerns to the French government on the despicable act.

He said such profane acts should not be repeated rather those behind it must be taken to task.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is a democratic country and believes in freedom of expression.

He, however, said freedom of expression does not give license to anybody to hurt the sentiments of others.