ISLAMABAD-The 4th branch of Greenvalley Supermarket has been inaugurated in Islamabad. A wide assortment of local and international lifestyle food & non food products are available in this international standard store.

Building on its unparalleled success in Rawalpindi & Lahore, Greenvalley Supermarket has now opened its doors to the people of the twin cities at Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad. Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain did the ribbon cutting ceremony at the inauguration of Greenvalley supermarket.

Among the international diplomats in this magnificent ceremony were the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Ambassador of the State of Palestine, South African High Commissioner and other socialites, dignitaries and celebrities from the city attended the event and praised Greenvalley’s premium products.

‘Unlimited’ and ‘all under one roof’ is a concept pioneered by Greenvalley Supermarket. Greenvalley has also introduced its own private label brands based on basic commodities for providing pulses, organic honey, whole wheat flour, spices produced in highly standardised quality environment and the distinguished guests also appreciated the wholesome foods from Greenvalley farms, which are located on the richest lands in Punjab. Greenvalley has focused on backward integration and is providing nutritious farm chicken reared on 100% vegetarian feed in its stores.

The store also features a world-class bakery and patisserie section introducing new types of gourmet cakes and artisan breads such as organic seed mix, gluten free breads and different sourdough bread varieties. The bakery was setup by an experienced expat with global experience, which translated into a flavourful experience for Greenvalley’s discerning shoppers. Section after section, shelf after shelf, today Greenvalley offers the widest array of imported and local merchandise.

The extensive Fishmonger section of Greenvalley features fresh catch of the day in addition to exotic river and sea vagaries, this was warmly welcomed by the residents of Diplomatic enclave.

Furthermore, Greenvalley offers a full range of products and services from imported groceries, delicatessen, imported/local fruits & vegetables, toys, electronics, technology, cosmetics, skin care, perfumery, car accessories, lights & decor, cutlery & crockery, stationery to a dedicated first of its kind Baby Section.

Greenvalley Premium Supermarket is a project of Bahria Town. Greenvalley supermarket is also HACCP & ISO certified and is the first and only supermarket in Pakistan to have won an international award for store interior at Malaysia Property Award 2012.