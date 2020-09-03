Share:

MULTAN - The three days 781st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Za­kariya Multani will be observed from Septem­ber 24 for which ar­rangements are being finalised. A meeting led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning, Hidayatul­lah Khan, was held on Wednesday to review the arrangements of the Urs. He said that exemplary arrange­ments would be made for the devotees who would attend the Urs from across the coun­try while accommoda­tion arrangements for the devotees would also be ensued. He directed traffic police officials to devise alternate traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Urs and Mepco should also made standby generators arrange­ments for provision of uninterrupted pow­er supply, he added. The Rescue 1122 and health department will set up special camp at Fort Qasim Bagh while civil defence staff will assist police regard­ing security purposes. ADC F&P directed to do dengue spray at ac­commodations of devo­tees. CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Latif Khan said that special cleanli­ness plan would be de­vised for the cleanliness during Urs and special squad would be deput­ed. SP Javed Khan said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Urs while training to Au­qaf department guards would be imparted.