Islamabad - The federal cabinet has approved the production of industrial hemp by the government in a decision that could result in a $1 billion market for Pakistan in the future, Minister For Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry said some people were misinterpreting the cabinet decision as allowing the cultivation of a poppy-like crop in Pakistan which could be used to make addictive drugs. He clarified that the industrial hemp plant contains a compound called cannabidiol, which can “play a very important role” in medical therapies meant to mitigate severe and chronic pain.