Share:

Scott has boosted her bank account as shares of Amazon, where she owns a 4 percent stake, surged due to high demand for home deliveries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, has topped the list of richest women in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Scott's net is now worth $67.4 billion, gaining $30.3 billion in the last year. Just in early August, she was the fourth-richest woman in the world.

Bezos himself has recently become the world's first-ever $200 billionaire after shares of Amazon rocketed to $3.403.64 last week. The shares have soared from nearly $2,000 to $3,500 in 2020 only. Bezos' fortune is now estimated at $204.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The spouses announced their divorce last January, after which Scott, according to the divorce settlement, got a four-percent stake in Amazon, making her the third-richest woman in the world at that moment. If not for the divorce, Bezos' net worth would have reportedly now stood at over $250 billion.