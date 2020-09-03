Share:

ISLAMABAD-Public and private-sector partnership could be an effective source to boost industrial development under the second phase of CPEC and there is a need of encouraging Academia-Industrial linkages to achieve the desired goals.

“These are the major issues that have to be properly addressed for implementing the CPEC’s 2nd phase as per their spirit and agreed framework,” said a Chinese scholar and senior fellow of Chongyang Institute for Financial Study of Renmin University of China Zhou Rong yesterday.

It is worth to mention here that in July last the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), Punjab University (PU) and Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) signed an MoU to promote industrial development in the special economic zone, Gwadar Pro reported Zhou Rong as having said.

He said that Chinese entrepreneurs and Chinese engineers and technicians will definitely and actively participate in the seamless connection between Pakistan’s enterprises and universities.

Moreover, it can be seen that the combination of the management ability of the enterprise and the research and development ability of the university will produce tangible economic and social benefits, allowing the enterprise to obtain the source of intelligence, and giving the university the opportunity to exert its own advantages.

He hoped that the Pakistani government would have an accurate positioning in the future that CPEC with all the facilities provided for the trends.

It is must that the CPEC project would and should provide academia-industry linkage to promote economic as well as social activities in the region, he added.