Share:

Chief of Pakistan Sarzarmeen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal has demanded to change Karachi into one district and sub divided into 18 towns as it was in his mayor-ship from 2005 to 2009.

Talking to media outside the NAB court for mayor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is coming to Karachi while Army Chief, Governor Punjab and Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif also visited the city.

He hoped that the premier will not leave Karachi just after announcing a package for Karachi only as Karachi wounds can’t be healed from any package. It is hoped that all sides sitting together will solve Karachi problems, he added.

Mustafa demanded that aid package for flood affectees should be given to lower levels under the 18th amendment while he also demanded to make Karachi one district further divided into 18 towns.

Ex-mayor also said whole of funds of NFC award go to Chief Minister Sindh and demanded ” rights of Karachi should given to it, local bodies should be given powers and funds.

Expressing his views on anti-encroachment operation continued in the city, the PSP chief said that if gujar nullah and other nullahs be restored on its original shape than 80 percent of problems related to drainage will be resolved. While he also suggested that if services road be constructed on both sides of nullahs then nobody will dare to occupy the spaces of nullah.

He further said that only anti-encroachment operation will not solve the problem and suggested that the government should provide plots and Rs one lakh cheque to people living on the encroachment after conducting survey.

Before this an accountability court heard illegal allotments of plots near ‘nehar-e-khayam’ where the accused including the PSP chief appeared before the court.

The court decided to indict the accused on the next hearing while the AC also ordered the jail officials to present another accused ex-chief secretary Sindh Lala Fazal Rahman in the court on the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till September 26.