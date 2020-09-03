PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the Board of Revenue and Estate had sanctioned possession of 300 kanal of land to build a Women University Campus, Sub Campus of University of Engineering & Technology, Sub Campus of Agriculture University and Elementary & Secondary Education Scouts in Barikot Swat.
The Minister thanked the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the provincial government for the approval of the educational institutions in Barikot Swat. He said that setting up of educational institutes in Barikot would promote educational activities in the region. He said previously due to poor law and order situation in Swat, the educational institutions were badly damaged. However, the incumbent government has fully focused to improve the infrastructure and promote quality education in the district.
Dr Amjad Ali said with the establishment of the educational institutes Barikot would become the hub of educational activities.