PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the Board of Revenue and Estate had sanctioned possession of 300 kanal of land to build a Women University Campus, Sub Campus of University of Engineering & Technol­ogy, Sub Campus of Ag­riculture University and Elementary & Second­ary Education Scouts in Barikot Swat.

The Minister thanked the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the provincial government for the approval of the ed­ucational institutions in Barikot Swat. He said that setting up of education­al institutes in Barikot would promote educa­tional activities in the re­gion. He said previously due to poor law and order situation in Swat, the edu­cational institutions were badly damaged. Howev­er, the incumbent govern­ment has fully focused to improve the infrastruc­ture and promote quality education in the district.

Dr Amjad Ali said with the establishment of the educational institutes Barikot would become the hub of educational activities.