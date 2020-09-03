Share:

LAHORE - Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel said that signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) was a historic moment as now LCCI members would be able to get redressed of their disputes with insurance companies at LCCI under ‘One Window Smart Services’. He stated during his visit to LCCI on Wednesday for signing a MoU with the LCCI Management. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel inked the MoU. Dr Jameel said the main objective of the insurance ombudsman was to protect the rights of insurance policy holders and settlement of their claims conveniently and free of cost.