Pakistan-Bangladesh relations

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Hasina, PM of Bangladesh. The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad of challenges posed by Covid-19. Imran commended his Bangladesh counterpart on the measures taken by her leadership to contain the virus.

On the other hand, PM Sheikh Hasina did not meet India’s high commissioner despite repeated requests in the last four months. Neither India’s High Commission in Dhaka nor the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded regarding questions related to the meeting not materialising between PM Hasina and Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das.

Pakistan and Bangladesh share strong bonds of religion and the legacy of a common struggle. The break-up of the two wings of a Muslim homeland is now history. The past must not cloud prospects for working together for the common good of people of the region. True reconciliation can only emerge if both countries boldly face the real or imaginary demons of the past, forgive the perpetrators on both sides, and then bury the rancour and unpleasantness forever.

AFIA AMBREEN,Rawalpindi.

11th August as National Minority Day!

Every year on 11th August, we celebrate National Minority Day to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country over the years. On 11th August, 1947, in his landmark speech, Quaid gave a vision on which the foundation of Pakistan should have laid.

His heart winning words for minorities were: “You are free to go to your temples; you are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan”. Unfortunately now, minority communities are not treated as per the vision of our founding father. Minority communities have given their best for the progress of Pakistan. The government must take up the task of including the minorities in the national ambit. Doing so will only fulfil Jinnah’s idea of Pakistan.

ANTHONY SAHOTRA, Larkana.

Procrastination leads to fiasco

Undoubtedly, procrastination leads to failure. One who delays his responsibilities for no reason will remain unsuccessful. An individual who puts off his activities is akin to an ostrich who thinks that by putting head in the sand everything will be alright. But problems are never solved; they keep looming. We should bear in our minds that time once gone, never returns. Unfortunately, we are among those nations who consider procrastination an amusement. But the progressive and staunch nations do not make such blunders. They utilize every moment to achieve their goals. The glaring example for us is China. It got independence in 1949 and within 72 years, it made wonders of the world. Their “One Belt One Road”(OBOR) project is no less than a wonder. According to a scientific study, one who puts off his flurries suffers psychological disorder of escapism. He keeps oscillating between the execution of his plans and his faux thoughts and he never accumulates his goals in life. So, if Pakistan is to thrive, it has to abandon its lax behaviour and start executing its plans timely.

AWAIS GOPANG, Sukkur.

Issue of sugar

Our public continues to purchase sugar for over Rs95/ kg. However, the rhetoric of allegations and counter-allegations, the formation of commissions, and investigations have yielded nothing for the public, other than becoming a topic for talk shows. What purpose do various state institutions, funded by taxpayers, serve if they cannot regulate the provision of basic food items produced within the country, at an affordable price?

Encouraged by the impotence of a system, hostage to their greed and “conflicts of Interest”, we now have a wheat crisis.

MALIK TARIQ, Lahore.