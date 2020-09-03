Share:

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that local assembling of electric buses would start from next year.

Addressing a news conference, Fawad Chaudhry said the domestic manufacturing of these buses would start in three year time.

He said the government was focussing on the electric vehicles and it would bring revolution in the transport sector. He said high technology farms would be developed in order to promote production of unconventional crops.

Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet had approved industrial and medical use of hemp. For the cultivation of hemp, sites had been identified in Peshawar, Jhelum and Chakwal. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was supporting Ministry of Science and Technology for promotion of science and scientific development in the country.

He said that Islamabad would be the first city in the country where these buses would ply.

He said that Ministry of Science and Technology was also working on special design bikes for school going girls.

The minister said accords with two companies had been signed for electric buses in the country with an investment of Rs.50 million.

The minister further said that we were trying to move on renewable energy in next ten years. Commenting on agriculture, the minister said that we were trying to shift our conventional agriculture system on modern technology and for this, agriculture sector would be awarded complete technology package.

He said that Ministry of Science and Technology got license for cultivation of hemp for industrial and medical purposes. He said on medical grounds, there were some elements present in hemp, which were very effective in face of severe pain.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Iqbal said that products which have been mentioned above needs certification. He said there were also options that hemp oil could be used for export purposes. Hemp ingredients were also used for personal care, soup and shampoo.