Local authorities have temporarily closed the KPT Underpass in Clifton for all kind of traffic in the aftermath of heavy downpour in Karachi.

Traffic police said the underpass has been temporarily closed after reservations over its structure after heavy rains.

Traffic police said that they are seeking advice from technical experts.Owing to continuous downpour in the previous weeks, the structure of KPT underpass has weakened and may fall anytime.

Several underpasses including Punjab Chowrangi underpass, KPT underpass, Drigh Road underpass and other were filled with accumulated rainwater.