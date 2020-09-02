Share:

ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam Khan has said that provision of Sui gas facility to the residents of Attock is one of the top priorities of the government and for the purpose maximum available resources are being utilised. He said this while chairing a meeting in his office.

The meeting was attended by SNGPL officers Deputy Chief Engineer Shakil Ahmad, Deputy Chief Engineer Sajjad Khan, Executive Sub Engineer Kamran Khan, Coordinator Hazro Haji Mushtaq Meer, Coordinator Hasanabdal Malik Khurram Hayat and Chaudhry Talat Masood Hassar. SAPM Malik Amin Aslam Khan emphasised upon the SNGPL officers to complete all on-going Sui gas projects in Attock district which include provision of gas to Pind Mehri, Dhok Gulan in Hasanabal and Dhok Imran and Dhok Hassar. He also directed the SNGPL officers to complete 4,700 Sui gas connections and installation of meters in Hazro and Attock and 1,900 connections in tehsil Hasanabdal on priority basis. Earlier, the SNGPL officials briefed the SAPM about the progress of the on-going and in pipeline projects. SAPM Amin Aslam further said that provision of basic facilities to the people is priority of the government and for the purpose billions are being spent. He said that more than 30 water filtration plants are being installed in tehsil Attock, Hasanbadal and Hazro to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people of these tehsils.