ISLAMABAD-Missing Persons Commission has received 23 more cases in the month of August and has disposed of 4642 cases up to August 31, 2020.

According to a monthly progress report released by Secretary Commission on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of August 2020, a total of 6729 cases were received by the Commission up to July 2020. During August 23 more cases were received and total numbers of cases reached to 6752. The Commission disposed off 26 cases in August 2020. The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of lockdown policies announced by the federal government and provincial governments in order to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.

The monthly report said that Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Chairman Missing Persons Commission, and other members disposed off 4642 cases up to August 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other members of the Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Justice Javed Iqbal is serving as Chairman Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.