Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has sought report on abduction of senior journalist Mattiullah Jan within three week.

The meeting of the committee was held at Parliament House, which was presided over by Mian Javed Latif, committee chairman.

DIG Operations ICT Police Islamabad briefed the committee regarding progress in the case of kidnapping of Matiullah Jan. He said a JIT had been constituted, which met twice. In one meeting Matiullah Jan was also invited. He said with the help of Geo Fencing of the place of occurrence, NADRA, CCTV footage and Safe City Cameras, the investigation was under process. He assured the committee that detailed investigation of the case would be made to trace out whereabouts of culprits involved in the crime.

The committee also asked Matiullah Jan to give his point of view on the incidence. He informed the committee that previously several attempts had also been made on him, especially during September 2017 at Dhokri Islamabad. He requested to constitute a committee consisting of the members of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting (I&B) from Senate and National Assembly to look after the matter The DIG Operations also requested the Committee that all concerned departments relating to this case may be directed to cooperate with police.

The Committee asked the Secretary I&B to coordinate with all concerned departments to finalize report and directed DIG Operations to submit report to the Committee within three weeks.

The committee also decided to defer bills till its next meeting. The bills included “The Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (Govt Bill), “The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (Govt Bill), “The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (Govt Bill), “The Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Book Registration Bill, 2020” (moved by Mian Najeeb-ud-Din Awaisi, MNA).