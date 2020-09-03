Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday submitted a reply in the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding high-profile appointments in the anti-graft watchdog.

The reply stated that experienced and reputable lawyers would be hired in high profile cases. Lawyers would report cases to the region’s director general, it added. He said that researchers would be trained to enhance their skills and the prosecution would also be strengthened. The Chairman NAB said that he personally reviewed the report submitted by the region. He said that renowned chartered accountants, income tax experts, and forensic lab representatives would be involved in the investigation of white collar crime. He said efforts were also being made to train the staff from Forensic Lab Punjab.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Karachi Bureau to submit its progress report on three ongoing inquiries including murder of Bol TV anchor Mureed Abbas, China Cutting along Quaid e Azam’s mausoleum, complaints against Karachi Electric within a period of next seven days.

NAB spokesman, in a press release, said that the chairman had directed investigations against Atif Zaman on looting billion of rupees of the people including Bol TV anchor Mureed Abbas on false promise of giving inflated profits.

Chairman NAB had also directed NAB Karachi to investigate China Cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority.

NAB Chairman had also ordered NAB, Karachi to conduct inquiry against hour long load shedding, over billings and failure to make promised investments on modernizing electricity system by Karachi Electric.

NAB Karachi was directed to conduct inquiry and submit report within the next three months.