ISLAMABAD - Organization of Islamic Cooperation Chief Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen yesterday pledged unstinted support to the Kashmir cause.

The OIC Secretary General backed the Kashmiris towards realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, an official statement said.

During a meeting, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OIC Rizwan Saeed Sheikh briefed the OIC Secretary General about the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the meeting held in Jeddah, both the dignitaries discussed issues including the forthcoming session of Council of Foreign Ministers, second OIC Summit on Science and Technology, Islamophobia and Palestine.

This week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stood together as brothers.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nauwaf bin Saeed Al-Malki here on August 31, Foreign Minister Qureshi had said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic close ties.

Qureshi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed a deep-rooted and historic relationship. “Sanctity of the Holy Mosques in the kingdom is dear to every Muslim and part of their religious beliefs,” he said, adding Pakistan would stand alongside Saudi Arabia for safeguarding its sovereignty.

Pakistan has been trying to drum up international support following New Delhi’s decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status in August 2019.

On August 17, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Saudi Arabia for talks that according to a military spokesperson dealt with “military-to-military” matters.

Later, the Foreign Office issued a statement that was glowing in its praise of the OIC’s role on Kashmir and then Foreign Minister Qureshi appeared to walk back the comments.

“The OIC has passed many resolutions on Kashmir and there is no ambiguity in them. They are clear, they are assertive and they are in line with Pakistan’s position. On the issue of Kashmir, Saudi Arabia does not have any difference of opinion (with Pakistan),” he maintained.