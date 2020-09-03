Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Mu­hammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that a Rs3.6 billion in­tegrated development plan was being launched to extend basic amenities of life to the popula­tion living close to the line of control (LoC).

Talking to the party work­ers in the State’s metropolis, Haider said “under Prime Min­ister community infrastructure development programme, de­velopmental projects are be­ing completed in every village of the state through furnishing the population with latest ba­sic amenities of life under the broad-based in the rural areas-uplift program across the state indiscriminately”.

Farooq Haider asserted that during first four years of his term in power, his government took solid measures to establish the supremacy of the law and the constitution.

He continued that equal oppor­tunity of development was given to down trodden segment of so­ciety to play their role in socio-economic development of the state, added that eligible persons were inducted in the civil service on merit through public service commission and NTS .

A chain of roads from Bhimber to Taobutt was constructed to provide better communication facilities to the people of the state and has implemented the manifesto of the party, he added.

The PM said that a six mem­ber cabinet committee has been constituted to consult the party workers after visiting all the constituencies of the state and would submit its report soon in this regard.

Haider urged the party work­ers to prepare themselves for the next general election and project his government’s achievements in print and social media effectively. Referring to the situation in Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the PM said that valley had been passing through critical phase of its history and underlined the need for main­taining complete unity among the political forces to lead the current struggle to its logical end.

He was flanked by the Speak­er Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly besides some of his cabinet colleagues on the occasion.