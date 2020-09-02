Share:

The analyses of naïve political pundits lie in ruin after the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki paid a courtesy call on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Many opined that the two countries were drifting apart due to conflicting interests. They tend to forget that the bilateral relations between the two sides were not just dependent on national interests. Deep-rooted historic, cultural, religious and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia make the two sides all-weather allies.

The courtesy call of the Saudi Ambassador further testifies that the brethren states have enjoyed and will always enjoy the incomparable level of understanding and friendship. If anything, the relationship has also gained strength over time. The fact of the matter is that bilateral cooperation in these areas has grown by leaps and bounds. Pakistan’s support in the defence sector of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s support to bail out our economy have been crucial and keeping both countries secure and prosperous. Riyadh and Islamabad know each other’s importance quite well. With economies reopening and businesses resuming, this is the perfect opportunity to explore options for more economic and strategic cooperation.

The latest meeting between Pakistan FM and Saudi Ambassador will help counter those who want to see an end to Pak-Saudi cooperation. But have supported each other through history. And this will remain the same, as the two sides have shown to the world on numerous occasions. No attempt at dividing the Muslim Ummah will succeed. The Qureshi-Nawaf meeting on matters of mutual interests will bring the two sides closer than before.