Share:

The Philippines reported the lowest daily cases in one month on Thursday, while India continued to surge with the highest single-day spike of over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,987 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily increase in more than one month in the Southeast Asian country. The last time the daily new cases in the Philippines fell below 2,000 was on July 29, which stood at 1,834.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,853,406, as the death toll mounted to 67,376, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry, with 83,883 new cases and 1,043 more deaths. This is the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the country's recovery from the first recession in three decades will "take years."

He said the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis will be felt for a long time in Australia, but the government would be "ambitious" in the upcoming budget, which was delayed because of the pandemic, for financial year 2020/2021 despite the grim outlook.

Japan reported 612 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 70,359 infections, not including those connected to a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

South Korea reported 195 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,644.

The daily caseload fell below 200 in 17 days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14 owing to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally.

Fiji's parliament passed amendments to the Public Health Act to charge quarantine fees to foreigners entering the island nation under COVID-19 protocols. The amendment will allow the nation's Health Ministry to make regulations on fees and charges for foreign visitors who require quarantine and medical services.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,622 within one day to 184,268, with the death toll adding by 134 to 7,750, the Health Ministry said.

Afghanistan on Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 523 tests, the country's Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

Tourism businesses in Cambodia have gradually reopened after the situation of COVID-19 in the kingdom has eased, Tourism Ministry's secretary of state Tith Chantha said.

Bangladesh reported over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to nearly 320,000, with about two-thirds of the patients having recovered.

The figures reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health showed 2,158 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

New Zealand confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, including one in the community and one imported case in managed isolation. The community case has been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 1,058, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 63 COVID-19 confirmed cases including 41 local transmission cases and 22 imported cases were reported.