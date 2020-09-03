Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Leaders of the People’s Lawyers Forum and People’s Students Federation have sought action against manufacturing of counterfeit cigarettes and bootlegging in Muzaffarabad and given a three-week deadline to the local administration to initiate action against the culprits.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, President PLF Syed Ali Raza Advocate pointed out a cigarette company in Rawani village that was allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling of the low-quality cigarettes in the area.

He said that their forum would stage a sit-in in front of the offices of DC and SSP if the action was not taken against the factory owners within three weeks.

The PLF chief also urged the relevant government departments including administration and revenue to keep a check on the factory, adding that media should be given access to the factory.

He pointed out that raw material for the cigarettes was not available in Muzaffarabad and that was brought from different areas of Pakistan, and then finished products were sold again in Pakistani territory.

Raza claimed that non-state actors were using the company to get their black money white.

The deputy commissioner should investigate the matter and initiate action against all those involved in the crime, he said.