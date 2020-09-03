Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for immediate implementation of the Supreme Court order for release of under-trial women prisoners and convicted women prisoners who fulfil the criteria laid down in the apex court’s decision.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the decision to implement the Supreme Court order 299/2020 was taken after consultation with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and eminent lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar.

“I have also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners & women on death row for humanitarian consideration”, he added.

Commenting on this development, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has said the Prime Minister has asked for a complete timeline on prison reforms implementation.

“A great move forward for human rights & humanitarian approach to the prisoners. This is just the start,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the Minister had presented a report on the plight of women in Pakistan’s prisons, aimed at highlighting their problems comprehensively to Prime Mibister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan had on May 29 formed a Committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons.

Dr Shireen Mazari had announced on Twitter that she had presented the report to the Prime Minister.

She had thanked all the provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the committee’s two civil society experts, and the staff of her Ministry for their support and contribution in the preparation of the report.