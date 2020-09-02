Share:

Rawalpindi-The police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin and arrested two alleged smugglers, informed a police spokesman.

Police seized 10kg of fine quality heroin from the possession of the two alleged smugglers who were identified as Arif Khan and Muhammad Akmal, he said adding that police registered case against accused.

According to him, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Naseerabad SI Kamran Jamshid Kiyani along with his team was on routine patrol when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled it to stop for checking. The police team found 10kg heroin that was concealed in secret cavities of vehicle during search and held the two suspected smugglers on the spot. The smugglers were moved to police station where FIR was registered against them, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali told media men that police thwarted an attempt of heroin smuggling from KP to Punjab by apprehending two smugglers with recovering 10kg heroin. He said a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against smugglers.

He said the police have started grilling the smugglers and their facilitators would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Naseerabad SI Kamran Jamshid Kiyani and his team for thwarting attempt of heroin smuggling. He said the drug mafia is playing havoc with lives of youth while police would deal with the drug mafia with iron hands. He said massive crackdown has been launched against the dealers and suppliers of drugs in the city by the police.