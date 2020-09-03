Share:

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has assured that problems faced by All Pakistan Pottery and Ceramic Manufacturers Association (APPCMA) are being resolved on priority basis.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Pottery and Ceramic Manufacturers Association headed by Muslim League leader Ch Safdar Warraich which called on him at the Assembly Chambers here on Thursday.

Delegation included President Ch Zaman Iqbal, General Secretary Raja Waqas Ahmad, Haji Azam Remani and other office bearers of the association. Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti was also present in the meeting.

The All Pakistan Pottery and Ceramic Manufacturers Association delegation apprised Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi about their problems.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the problems of the All Pakistan Pottery and Ceramic Manufacturers Association are being solved on a preferential basis. He said pottery is a domestic industry. For it special concession will be given in the electricity and gas bills, in this regard instructions have been given to WAPDA, Gas, Social Security and other departments to fully cooperate with the pottery industry.

Ch Safdar Warraich said that Chaudhry Sahibaan have always solved Gujrat problems on a preferential basis. He said that we are grateful to Ch Parvez Elahi for his efforts for solving old problems of the pottery industry and its betterment.