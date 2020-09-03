Share:

KARACHI - President PTI Karachi and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has said that it seems that Chief Minister Sindh had taken an oath for not to do anything in province. Chief Minister once again went for entertainment on a helicopter. Chief Minister continues to please the party leaders by wasting people’s money. He demanded that the Sindh CM should resign immeditately. In his statement issued from the party secretariat Insaf House, Khurram Sher Zaman further said that Sindh was submerged but Bilawal Zardari was busy defending his father’s corruption. The hangover of the people in power is about to end soon. Today Sindh is submerged in water and the head of the province is only busy spreading suspicion.

He further said that despite the passage of four days, the Sindh government had not yet decided on the appointment of an administrator for Karachi. It seems that Sindh government is looking for incompetent administrators like its ministers. PTI has already clarified its position regarding the appointment of Administrator of Karachi. If the administrator is not neutral, we will protest. The delay in the appointment of an administrator in the city of Karachi shows that the Sindh government is not serious in solving the city’s problems.