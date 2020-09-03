Share:

KARACHI - PTI Leader and member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said the martyrs were our pride; their sacrifices would never be forgotten and live on in the nation’s memory forever.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, he said Armed Forces had given countless sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

“We laud the exemplary bravery of soldiers who have laid down their lives in defence of their motherland,” said PTI Leader and member of National Assembly. He further said that the death of a martyr was the life of the nation.

Pakistan Defense Day will be celebrated on September 6 to mark the 55th anniversary of the 1965 War with India and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces who fought valiantly to defend the homeland.