LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review measures to improve services for Sehat Insaf Card holders at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Wednesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SH&ME Nadir Chatha, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and representatives of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and State Life.

The officials of the PHIMC and State Life apprised the minister of the latest initiatives to improve the service delivery of Sehat Insaf Card programme.

The Minister said, “To facilitate people, a number of new hospitals have been empanelled.

The government is providing quality healthcare services to the Sehat Insaf Card holders at Public and private facilities.

Nabeel Awan is personally monitoring the feedback of the card holders.

Measures are needed to address the complaints of the card holders and all out effort must be made to provide good quality services.

As envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the situation in hospitals has changed. Our focus is to improve management of public sector hospitals.”

Yasmin chairs 20th Syndicate Meeting of FJMC

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 20th Syndicate Meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Wednesday.

Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ms Silwat Saeed, Vice-Chancellor FJMU Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Shirin Khawar, Registrar Muneeza Qayyum, Medical Superintendant Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ahtisham ul Haq, MPAs, officials of related departments and syndicate members.

The Minister approved the decisions taken during the 19th Syndicate Meeting.

She approved the hiring for the position of the Associate Professor of Nephrology on ad-hoc basis.

She granted approval for the time-scale promotions of different employees, ad-hoc hiring of 12 employees and new hiring on vacant slots in the university.

A briefing was given to the chair on the development schemes at Mozang Teaching Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital as well as status of civil works at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital.

Besides, the HEC budget for the year 2020-21, approval for procurement contract of good quality N95 and surgical masks was also granted.

She granted approval for hiring of tax consultant. The cleanliness contract for Mozang Teaching Hospital was also awarded for the year 2020-21. She asked Project Director and Chief Engineer not to make slightest compromise on the quality of work at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital.

She said a third party evaluation of the project would be conducted.

She said that her team in her personal supervision was supervising the pace of work at seven Mother and Child Hospitals.

The government, she added, was ensuring quality and transparency in the ongoing development schemes related to health.