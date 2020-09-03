LAHORE - Radio Pakistan has chalked out special programmes  to pay homage to Pakistan armed forces and those  national heroes who laid down their lives during 1965 war.  Radio Pakistan Lahore will broadcast special drama  on national hookup “Sar Uthha Kay Chaly” at 09:10 p.m. A special transmission will be held by Radio Pakistan  News and Current Affairs channel which include talks,  discussions, interviews of renowned personalities  highlighting the significance of the day, whereas, national  songs will be part of the transmission. Impressions of the families of martyrs under the title  “Ham Nai Bhulay” in programme Sukhi Ghar at 11:05 a.m  would be broadcast from Islamabad.

 