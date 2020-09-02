Share:

Rawalpindi-Two suspected men have been arrested by Railway police on charges of terrorism after allegedly loosening bolts on a high-speed railway track in Gangrila, Gujar Khan on Wednesday.

First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the two accused identified as Mursalin and Mirza Ahsan, under sections 379/411 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 126/RA with police station Railway Rawalpindi.

According to details, two employees of Pakistan Railways namely Muhammad Nazzar and Irfan were on routine checking when they noticed something unusual on the track. They caught two men red-handed while loosening nuts and bolts of the track.

The employees of Railway overwhelmed the two criminals and called police. Police shifted the accused to police station where a case was filed against them. Police also seized wrenches and 20 nuts and bolts from possession of accused.

The stretch of track affected was just before Railway Station Gangrila, an official told media. Several trains had already passed over the section before the issue was discovered, he said.

He described the incident as ‘an act of terrorism.’

Superintendent of Police (SP) Railway Police Raja Zaheer confirmed the occurrence of incident in Gangrila. He said police held two suspected terrorists and were grilling them to reach their facilitators.

Meanwhile, investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, under command of SHO Inspector Mian Imran, arrested five suspects in connection with a murder case, informed a police spokesman.

The detained accused have been identified as Zafran Muhammad, Raja Taifoor, Ansar Mehmood, Raja Hamza and Nabil Bhatti, against whom a murder case was already registered.

According to him, a citizen Zameer Hussain lodged complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating his son Muhammad Ibrahim was shot dead by Muhammad Adnan along with his accomplice over monetary issue. He said the accused also injured another man Rafaqat Hussain.

Taking action, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas tasked SP Saddar Zia Uddin to trace out the killers, he said adding that SP along with his special team including SDPO Zulfiqar and SHO Inspector Mina Imran managed to arrest the five suspects with the help of human intelligence and using latest technology.

He said police are grilling the detained suspects after obtaining their physical remand from a court of law.

He said police are looking for the main accused Adnan. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said that handcuffing the accused involved in heinous crimes is helpful in controlling crime. He said police are active to arrest the anti-social elements.