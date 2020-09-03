MANSEHRA - At least 16 people died and several others received injuries in rain and flood related incidents in Hazara division on Wednesday, locals and official sources said, adding that those killed included 11 members from two families.
Four members of a family, including Muhammad Shabbir, his wife and son Noorul Islam and his brother Fazl Ellahi, were buried alive when a landslide fell on their house in Hussain Banda village in Oghi tehsil.
In another incident, an elderly man Abdul Majid and his wife were swept away in Manoor Nullah in Balakot tehsil.
Later, body of the man was recovered but the woman could not be found till filing of this report.
Head of Kaghan Police Station Wajid Khan told journalists that residents of the area tried to rescue the drowning couple, but the gushing floodwater hampered their efforts and both were swept away.
In Sarni area in Judbah tehsil of Torghar district, a heavy landslide fell on the house of one Saleh Khan, burying nine members of his family alive under the rouble.
The area residents later retrieved five bodies, including that of Saleh Khan’s wife and his three daughters and a son.
Two injured sons of Saleh Khan were retrieved from the rouble and were shifted to a nearby hospital. The locals also recovered bodies of the remaining family members.
In a separate incident, a former councillor, Umar Tawab, was killed and his wife and two sons were injured when a heavy boulder rolled down on their house in Chamai area of Oghi tehsil.
Meanwhile, two people were killed in other incidents in Shinkiari and Lower Kohistan when landslides hit their houses. Also, one Attaullah Shah drowned in River Kunhar in Talhat area of Garhi Habibullah.
Hazara division witnessed flash floods in Kunhar, Siran and Indus rivers and streams in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.
Karakoram Highway and many link roads also remained blocked for traffic following heavy landslides. Electricity supply was also disrupted due to the flooding.