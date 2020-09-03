Share:

MANSEHRA - At least 16 people died and sev­eral others received injuries in rain and flood related incidents in Hazara division on Wednes­day, locals and official sourc­es said, adding that those killed included 11 members from two families.

Four members of a family, in­cluding Muhammad Shabbir, his wife and son Noorul Islam and his brother Fazl Ellahi, were buried alive when a landslide fell on their house in Hussain Banda village in Oghi tehsil.

In another incident, an elder­ly man Abdul Majid and his wife were swept away in Manoor Nul­lah in Balakot tehsil.

Later, body of the man was re­covered but the woman could not be found till filing of this report.

Head of Kaghan Police Station Wajid Khan told journalists that residents of the area tried to res­cue the drowning couple, but the gushing floodwater hampered their efforts and both were swept away.

In Sarni area in Judbah tehsil of Torghar district, a heavy land­slide fell on the house of one Saleh Khan, burying nine mem­bers of his family alive under the rouble.

The area residents later re­trieved five bodies, including that of Saleh Khan’s wife and his three daughters and a son.

Two injured sons of Saleh Khan were retrieved from the rouble and were shifted to a nearby hos­pital. The locals also recovered bodies of the remaining family members.

In a separate incident, a former councillor, Umar Tawab, was killed and his wife and two sons were in­jured when a heavy boulder rolled down on their house in Chamai area of Oghi tehsil.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in other incidents in Shin­kiari and Lower Kohistan when landslides hit their houses. Also, one Attaullah Shah drowned in River Kunhar in Talhat area of Gar­hi Habibullah.

Hazara division witnessed flash floods in Kunhar, Siran and Indus rivers and streams in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Low­er Kohistan and Kolai-Palas dis­tricts.

Karakoram Highway and many link roads also remained blocked for traffic following heavy land­slides. Electricity supply was also disrupted due to the flooding.