Share:

KARACHI - Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Sindh (SEPA) has stopped the environmentally unauthorized construction of a building of City School on Wednesday here.

According to details, a district central’s monitoring team of SEPA found that a building of City School was being constructed in Federal B Area Block-4 without obtaining any NoC from the provincial environmental regulator.

Subsequently it stopped its construction on the spot with the help of local police.

The building was evacuated of masonry workers and then its boundary wall’s entrance was sealed to ward off resumption of further construction activities.

The Director General SEPA Naeem Mughal appreciated the timely action of SEPA’s team under the supervision of District Incharge Kamran Khan and said that on the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab strict action was being taken against all such development activities which were carried out without obtaining environmental approval from SEPA.

It may be pointed out that according to Section 17 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 any construction or development activity cannot be initiated in the province without obtaining its NoC from SEPA. For this purpose the proponent of the development/construction project has to submit the initial environmental examination (IEE) report for smaller project and environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for bigger project for the review of SEPA.

Eventually SEPA grants NoC on satisfactory assurances of necessary precautionary measures to avoid any major harm to environment while carrying out the activity. The report should also promise to offset any unavoidable damage to environment after completion of the project.