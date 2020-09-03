Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan is on track to become most water-stressed country in South Asia region in next one decade but the government is least concerned about the threat and paying no attention to address the problem and develop policy in this regard.

Talking to a delegation of JI Kissan Wing here on Thursday, he said a durable national agriculture and water policy was the need of the hour particularly in background of the threats from New Delhi to stop the flow of waters from western rivers and shortage of underground water.

Raising concern about the government anti-farmers policies, Siraj said federal and provincial governments badly failed to ensure provision of quality seed, pesticides and fertilizers to millions of growers and also they were being charged massively for the agriculture inputs by the companies owned by mafias. Above of all, he said, the small farmers had least access to canal water for their crops due to water theft issue by feudal lords in connivance with the government staff.

The JI Chief particularly raised the issue of disconnection of electricity connections to tube-wells in many areas of Punjab and other provinces by the power distribution companies. He said the DISCOs first overcharged the farmers and then disconnected thee electricity when growers refused to pay the inflated bills. Over 25,000 tube-well connections were disconnected by the Gujranwala Electric Power Company in past few weeks which caused massive loss to the crops production in the area, he added.

Sirajul Haq said the condition that the owners of more than five acres land could apply for the installation of tube-well connection was injustice to the large number of community. He also demanded of the government announce increase in support price of sugarcane and wheat crops. He announced to participate in Kissan Mela scheduled to be held in Mandi Bahauddin in next month and Kissan Convention in front of Punjab Assembly in November.