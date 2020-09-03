Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Strategic Plans Division yesterday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The DG SPD updated the Foreign Minister about the performance of the division. The Foreign Minister lauded the role played by SPD relating to strategic and tactical domain. Meanwhile yesterday, the FM also met Pakistan ambassadors-designate to New Zealand Murad Ashraf Janjua and Bilal Hayee for Azerbaijan.

The FM said Pakistan was going through challenging times and diplomats had a key role to play.

Separately, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal.

“FS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further fortify strong, multi-dimensional ties with Nepal,” the Foreign Ministry said.

He lauded Nepal’s leadership role in SAARC and thanked the Ambassador for her rich contributions to enhanced relationship.