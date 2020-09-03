LAHORE - Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez  Garden Manawan here on Wednesday. Police said that some labourers were busy in work  when lanter of the building collapsed burying all of  them. 

On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and  started rescue operation. 

As a result, Atiq (16), Zakaullah (20) and Imran (28) dead on the spot while Irfan (37), Nasir (38), Abdul  Majeed (40), Manawar (26) and Abdul Rasheed (25) suffered multiple injuries.  

Forty rescuers with twelve emergency vehicles took  part in rescue operation.

 