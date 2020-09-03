Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he had spoken to the interior ministry about expediting the tabling of an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly, adding that torture was "unacceptable in a civilized democratic society". 

Taking to Twitter, the premier criticized the practice of torture, stating that it "goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments". 

"I have asked Interior Ministry to expedite tabling our anti torture bill in National Assembly. Torture is unacceptable in a civilized democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitment," he tweeted. 

In January this year, the Ministry of Human Rights said it would present a bill against torture. 

Human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari had expressed the federal government’s commitment to making the police citizen-centric and gender-sensitive by resolving legislative, infrastructural and attitudinal challenges of the police.

She had also committed to depoliticize the police by introducing a merit-based system and a modern police law replacing the 157-year-old colonial law of 1861.

The human rights minister had endorsed the fact that the police was an under-resourced institution and it needed to be equipped with all the required facilities and training to deal with victims or survivors of violence effectively. 

