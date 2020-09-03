Share:

The Twitter account linked to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked Thursday morning.

The microblogging site also confirmed that the account which has 2.5 million followers was hacked, and stated that they are investigating the matter.

"We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

Several fake tweets were posted asking the followers to donate cryptocurrency to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

While the screenshots of the tweets have been widely circulated, the tweets have been taken down.

The account with handle @narendramodi_in has written in the bio that it is the account of Indian premier's "personal website & the Narendra Modi Mobile App."

In July, several prominent Twitter accounts were hacked, including those of musician Kanye West, tech luminary Elon Musk and US presidential contender Joe Biden.