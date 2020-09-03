Share:

Lahore - The UAE Ambassador in Islamabad announced an assistance program of medical and food packages for floods affectees in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan stated that in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and the support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, and with direct follow-up from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Foundation in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Islamabad, will implement an emergency relief program for those affected by floods in southern Pakistan. He said according to a preliminary study the number of beneficiaries is expected to reach about 75,000 in the affected areas.

Ambassador Al Zaabi stressed that this emergency assistance provided by the Khalifa Foundation comes to strengthen the concept of UAE’s humanitarian and charitable role and persistence of its relief and development initiatives in many brotherly and friendly countries.

The UAE Ambassador in Islamabad H.E. Hamad Obaid al-Zaabi said that a comprehensive plan has been put in place to distribute and deliver assistance to those who affected at the earliest possible, the Emergency assistance includes in the first phase medicines, tents, blankets and food items targeting affected areas of the southern Sindh, especially cities and towns near the Indus River. Ambassador Zaabi confirmed that humanitarian support for those affected by floods in Sindh and Balochistan provinces bolster the UAE’s commitment to stand consistently with the People of Pakistan.

The Ambassador pointed out that the structure of Pakistan-UAE relations is based on political, economic and trade relations, defense and security ties, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.

The press release issues buy the UAE Embassy said that the humanitarian and charitable project to support floods affectees in Pakistan comes within the framework of the pioneering role and development and humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates to help the People of Pakistan, and is an integral and firm part of the UAE’s foreign policy and its solid-base relationship with friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as we celebrate the passage of more than 52 years since the beginning of the initiatives of goodness and humanitarian giving launched by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan since 1967 with its approach, vision and humanitarian constants in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The UAE Ambassador stressed that the humanitarian support extended by the UAE leadership is based on specific priority by facilitating the lives and future of the residents in accordance with the approach and principles of the UAE leadership in human development for poor and needy people.

Ambassador Al Zaabi affirmed that all working teams of UAE Embassy in Islamabad and UAE Consulate General in Karachi are carrying out their duties to the fullest, and they have already moved on the ground to provide support, aid and assistance to relieve the residents and families in full coordination with offices of the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh and other relevant institutions and stakeholders.