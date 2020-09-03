Share:

ISLAMABAD - Universities across the country were developing policies and procedures in expectation of a governmental decision to reopen campuses from September 15 and in the light of guidance provided by Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It was disclosed in the 31st Vice Chancellors committee meeting held online attended by over 150 Vice Chancellors and Rectors across the country. The meeting considered various options on related issues, including staggering of courses, hybrid classes, class attendance, opening of hostels, management of transport services, health monitoring on campus, and SOPs for student safety.

Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri advised the university heads to announce their policy well in time, in a clear and unambiguous manner, and share it proactively with faculty members and students.

A number of Vice Chancellors, including UVAS, KEMU, Sukkur IBA, KFUEIT, KIU, FJWU, PIFD, SBBWU, informed the meeting about the actions they had already taken in accordance with the HEC guidelines.

Others urged that VCs should be given flexibility in choosing the model that best suits the conditions on their campuses. Chairman HEC expressed appreciation for the actions already taken.

He also assured the participants that the HEC policies were based on recognition of the diversity of conditions, saying: “You are the captains of your ships, and we have full confidence in you. We hope that under your leadership, our universities will ensure both the safety of students and faculty and the effective delivery of educational content.”