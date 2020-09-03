ISLAMABAD - The Vice Chancellors Committee meeting on Wednesday said that all universities were developing policies and procedures according to the governmental decision to reopen campuses from September 15.
According to a Higher Education Commission (HEC) statement, 31st Vice Chancellors Committee meeting was held online and attended by over 150 Vice Chancellors and Rectors from across the country.
The meeting considered various options on related issues, including staggering of courses, hybrid classes, class attendance, opening of hostels, management of transport services, health monitoring on campus, and SOPs for student safety.
Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri advised the university heads to announce their policy well in time, in a clear and unambiguous manner, and share it proactively with faculty members and students.
A number of Vice Chancellors, including UVAS, KEMU, Sucker IBA, KFUEIT, KIU, FJWU, PIFD, SBBWU, informed the meeting about the actions they had already taken in accordance with the HEC guidelines.
Others urged that VCs should be given flexibility in choosing the model that best suits the conditions on their campuses. Chairman HEC expressed appreciation for the actions already taken. He also assured the participants that the HEC policies were based on recognition of the diversity of conditions.
Depending on their situation, universities may have to restrict residencies to students with higher needs, e.g., final year students, students facing internet connectivity issues at home, students needing practical work, or first year students.
On the other hand, universities with entirely residential setups may need to limit the interaction of their resident students with outsiders.
Regarding transportation issues, universities may publicize appropriate SOPs, and organize training sessions for drivers and conductors to sensitize them to precautionary practices.