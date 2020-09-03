Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Vice Chancellors Committee meeting on Wednesday said that all universities were develop­ing policies and procedures ac­cording to the governmental de­cision to reopen campuses from September 15.

According to a Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC) state­ment, 31st Vice Chancellors Committee meeting was held on­line and attended by over 150 Vice Chancellors and Rectors from across the country.

The meeting considered var­ious options on related issues, including staggering of courses, hybrid classes, class attendance, opening of hostels, management of transport services, health monitoring on campus, and SOPs for student safety.

Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri ad­vised the university heads to an­nounce their policy well in time, in a clear and unambiguous man­ner, and share it proactively with faculty members and students.

A number of Vice Chancellors, including UVAS, KEMU, Sucker IBA, KFUEIT, KIU, FJWU, PIFD, SBBWU, informed the meeting about the actions they had al­ready taken in accordance with the HEC guidelines.

Others urged that VCs should be given flexibility in choosing the model that best suits the condi­tions on their campuses. Chairman HEC expressed appreciation for the actions already taken. He also as­sured the participants that the HEC policies were based on recognition of the diversity of conditions.

Depending on their situation, universities may have to restrict residencies to students with higher needs, e.g., final year stu­dents, students facing internet connectivity issues at home, stu­dents needing practical work, or first year students.

On the other hand, universi­ties with entirely residential set­ups may need to limit the inter­action of their resident students with outsiders.

Regarding transportation is­sues, universities may publicize appropriate SOPs, and organize training sessions for drivers and conductors to sensitize them to precautionary practices.