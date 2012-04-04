GARHI KHUDA BUX - Paying tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani pledged to continuehis (ZAB’s)mission.

“ZAB made the country a nuclear power and he gave us the constitution,” he said while speaking to the media on the eve of 33rd death anniversary of ZAB to be observed today (April 4).

“We will continue his mission.”He said the ZAB case was a judicial murder. However, he added that the PPP-led government “wanted to correcthistory by the judicial process”.

AboutKarachi law and order, the prime minster said it was a provincial matter. But, he added that the PPP-led coalition would leave no stone unturned to maintain peace in the commercial hub of the country. “We will utilise all the resources to restore peace to Karachi.”

He said major political parties were on the same page over the issue while some parties were hatching conspiracies against the government. About the Balochistan issue, he said the Balochs were patriots and loved Pakistan.

“They (Balochs) struggled for the independence of Pakistan and have been backing the federation. We are making all-out efforts to address their miseries,” the prime minister said.

But, he said some anti-state elements were plotting against the federation

Accompanied by Federal Information MinisterFirdousAshiqAwan, Gilanivisited the graveyard of the Bhutto family and prayed for the departed souls of ZAB, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto.