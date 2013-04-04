MORGAN Freeman is to be honoured for his career achievements when he accepts the 2013 Cinema Icon Award at an upcoming Las Vegas film convention.

The Shawshank Redemption star will be the guest of honour at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on 18 April at Caesar’s Palace in Sin City.

He follows in the footsteps of Scarface actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who was unveiled as the inaugural recipient of the prize last year.

CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser says, “As one of the most esteemed actors of our time, Morgan Freeman has portrayed some of the most memorable characters ever to appear on film. Freeman’s presence exudes a dignity, charm and soul unmatched by any other actor.” –MO