

KARACHI (PR) – With an eye towards diversification of its business line, the country’s leading public sector company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Engro Powergen Limited (EPL) to review of the technical and economical feasibility of the Thar Coal project. The MoU was signed between Naeem Yahya Mir, CEO & MD PSO and Muhammad Ali Ansari, President and CEO, Engro Corporation Limited.

Also present at the occasion were Zubair Motiwalla, Chairman Sindh Board of Investment and Chairman Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, CEO SECMC along with Mohammad Arif Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (P&D) Government of Sindh, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Secretary of Coal and Energy Development Department Government of Sindh and other directors of the company. Additionally present on location were Sohail Butt, DMD (F&IT) and Naved Alam Zubairi, SGM (Projects) on behalf of PSO.