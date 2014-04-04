ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appointed Maj-Gen (r) Zaheer Abbas as new chief executive of Pakistan Steel Mills. The appointment of Zaheer Abbas was made on merit from among the short-listed candidates, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office informed on Thursday. Following his approval from the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Ministry of Industries and Production issued notification of his appointment.
Zaheer Abbas made Steel Mills chief
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus